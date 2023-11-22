Top track

Josh Spinner - I Feel

Josh Spinner / Garden Girl / Olivia Wexler / RERI

Cobra Lounge
Wed, 22 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsChicago
$15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Cobra Lounge presents...

Josh Spinner
w/ Garden Girl, Olivia Wexler, and RERI

This is a 17+ event.

Presented by Cobra Lounge.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

1
RERI, Olivia Wexler, Garden Girl and 1 more

Venue

Cobra Lounge

235 N Ashland Ave, Chicago, IL 60607, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

