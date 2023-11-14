Top track

The Wonder Years - Came Out Swinging

The Wonder Years

Concorde 2
Tue, 14 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsBrighton
£24.06The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Lout Promotions present

The Wonder Years

plus Origami Angel & Kississippi

Tuesday 14th November 2023

at Concorde 2, Brighton

£18.50 adv + £1 venue levy

Doors 7:30pm

Over 14's only. Under 16's accompanied

This is an 14+ event

Presented by Lout Promotions.

Lineup

The Wonder Years, Origami Angel, KISSISSIPPI

Venue

Concorde 2

Madeira Shelter Hall, Madeira Dr, Brighton BN2 1EN
Doors open7:30 pm
600 capacity

