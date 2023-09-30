DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Abbonamento Festival DUE GIORNI

Spazio Teatro 89
30 Sept - 1 Oct
GigsMilano
La collaborazione fra Volume e Spazio Teatro 89 inaugura la propria seconda stagione con un piccolo festival, che si chiama DUE GIORNI: tutto l'impegno profuso è andato nel scegliere e invitare gruppi e partecipanti, evidentemente non nel nome della manife

Presentato da Spazio Teatro 89 e Volume Dischi e Libri

Spazio Teatro 89

Via Fratelli Zoia 89, 20153 Milan Milan, Italy
Doors open4:00 pm

