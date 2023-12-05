DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Virginie Despentes. Casey. Béatrice Dalle. Trois femmes engagées sur scène que l’on ne présente plus, et qu’on adore retrouver à chaque nouveau projet.
Autour de textes d’auteures des années 60 à nos jours, en phase avec les sujets de notre époque, voilà
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.