Off With Their Heads, School Drugs + more

Amityville Music Hall
Sat, 11 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsAmityville
$21.68The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Saturday, November 11th

Off With Their Heads

School Drugs

Vinny and the Hooligans

Heavy Lag

@ Amityville Music Hall

198 Broadway, Amityville NY

7 PM

16+

$17 ADV

$20 DOS

This is a 16+ event

Presented by LIHCSHOWS LTD.

Lineup

Off With Their Heads, School Drugs, Heavy Lag

Venue

Amityville Music Hall

198 Broadway, Amityville, New York 11701, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

