Colorize

Egg
Fri, 27 Oct, 11:00 pm
DJLondon
£27.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Following a momentous first collaboration together earlier this year, we team up with our friends Colorize Music his Halloween at one of London’s most infamous venues, Egg LDN, to bring you another unforgettable event of Melodic & Progressive House filling Read more

Presented by FreeFromSleep.
Lineup

4
Boxer, Estiva, Klur and 4 more

Venue

Egg

200 York Way, London N7 9AX
Doors open11:00 pm
900 capacity

