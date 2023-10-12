Top track

Desert Daze presents: Acid Mothers Temple with special guests The Stargazer Lillies + Westing + DJ NickAtNite

Alex's Bar
Thu, 12 Oct, 8:00 pm
$21.89The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Desert Daze presents: Acid Mothers Temple plus special guests The Stargazer Lilies, Westing, and DJ NickAtNite (Frankie and the Witch Fingers, The Good Foot!) + more TBA! Do not miss out.

This is a 21+ event

Presented by Alex's Bar.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Acid Mothers Temple, The Stargazer Lilies

Alex's Bar

2913 E Anaheim St, Long Beach, CA 90804, USA
Doors open8:00 pm

