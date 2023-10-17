DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Meursault + Jacken Elswyth

The Bedford
Tue, 17 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Baba Yaga's Hut Presents:

Meursault + Jacken Elswyth

£15 - The Bedford - 17th October 2023

Based in Edinburgh, Neil/Meursault has developed over the years from his scratchy, lo-fi beginnings to become one of Scotland's most unique, contemporary

Presented by Baba Yaga's Hut.

Lineup

Meursault, Jacken Elswyth

Venue

The Bedford

77 Bedford Hill, Wandsworth, London, SW12 9HD, United Kingdom
Doors open7:30 pm

