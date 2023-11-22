Top track

Lessons

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

13th Annual Tonka's Giving

recordBar
Wed, 22 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsKansas City
$24.36The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Lessons
Got a code?

About

Coming straight out of the Ozarks in southern Missouri, Ha Ha Tonka specialize in wide open, effortless anthems that owe as much to high and lonesome Ozarks mountain music as straight up rock‘n’roll. Over their history, Ha Ha Tonka has recorded 5 criticall Read more

Presented by recordBar.

Lineup

Ha Ha Tonka

Venue

recordBar

1520 Grand Boulevard, Kansas City, Missouri 64108, United States
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.