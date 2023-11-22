Top track

Shay Lia + Olga Kiav

Le Hasard Ludique
Wed, 22 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€19.08

CHANCES
About

Super! présente Shay Lia le 22 novembre au Hasard Ludique!

Première partie : Olga Kiav

Les personnes âgées de moins de 16 ans devront être accompagnées d’une personne majeure

Présenté par Super!.

Lineup

Olga Kiav, Shay Lia

Venue

Le Hasard Ludique

128 Avenue de Saint-Ouen, 75018 Paris, France
Doors open8:00 pm

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.