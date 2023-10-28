DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Sugar Halloween - Reggaeton Old School

Go Beach Club
Sat, 28 Oct, 4:00 pm
GigsBarcelona
From €11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

¡Prepárate para la fiesta más sweet y espeluznante del año! El 28 de octubre, Sugar Halloween Pool Party llega a Go Beach para ofrecerte una tarde llena de diversión, baile y nostalgia. Si eres amante del reggeaton old school y estás buscando una forma úni...

Organizado por GMC WORLDWIDE PRODUCTIONS, S.L..

Venue

Go Beach Club

Carrer Port Esportiu, 14P, 08930 Barcelona, Spain
Doors open4:00 pm

