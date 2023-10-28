DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

So Fresh So Clean - Halloween

Cafe KOKO
Sat, 28 Oct, 10:00 pm
GigsLondon
£13.56The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

So Fresh So Clean looks back to classic hip-hop and RnB jams from the 90s and double-ohs. Bringing old skool flavours from the USA to LDN and everything in between at Cafe KOKO every Saturday.

Brush your shoulders off and get the gin and juice flowing for...

Presented by Cafe KOKO

Venue

Cafe KOKO

74 Crowndale Road, Camden, London, NW1 1NW, United Kingdom
Doors open10:00 pm
300 capacity
