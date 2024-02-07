Top track

Fatoumata Diawara - Boloko

KOKO Presents … FATOUMATA DIAWARA

KOKO
Wed, 7 Feb 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£30.92The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Hailed as one of the most vital standard-bearers of modern African music, the Malian singer/songwriter and multiple Grammy award nominee Fatoumata Diawara takes her artistry to fresh and thrilling heights with a rare show at KOKO, London

Line up features:...

This is a 14+ event
Presented by KOKO.

Lineup

Fatoumata Diawara

Venue

KOKO

1A Camden High St, London NW1 7JE
Doors open7:00 pm
1500 capacity
Accessibility information

