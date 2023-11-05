Top track

DJ Bone - The Vibe - mixed

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

20 Years AD Showcase

E1
Sun, 5 Nov, 3:00 pm
GigsLondon
£16.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

DJ Bone - The Vibe - mixed
Got a code?

About

DJ Bone

Nastia b2b The Advent

Lady Starlight & STERAC Live

Antonio De Angelis

This is an 18+ event

Presented by E1 London.

Lineup

3
DJ Bone, Nastia, The Advent and 3 more

Venue

E1

110 Pennington St, St Katharine's & Wapping, London E1W 2BB, UK
Open in maps
Doors open3:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.