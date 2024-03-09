DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Small Fakers + Bootleg Blondie

229
Sat, 9 Mar 2024, 6:00 pm
GigsLondon
£20.16The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

17th Anniversary Show

Small Fakers + Bootleg Blondie
Performing the Small Faces greatest hits including Lazy Sunday, All or Nothing, Tin Soldier, Itchycoo Park and lots more.

Also performing will be Bootleg Blondie.

A ticket to this event also grants...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Small Fakers and 229
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Small Fakers, Bootleg Blondie

Venue

229

229 Great Portland St, London W1W 5PN, UK
Doors open6:00 pm
Accessibility information

