Top track

MAN ON MAN - Stohner

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

MAN ON MAN

Boston Music Room
Sat, 18 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£17.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

MAN ON MAN - Stohner
Got a code?

About

MAN ON MAN (M.O.M.), the musical project started by boyfriends Joey Holman (HOLMAN) and Roddy Bottum (Faith No More, Imperial Teen, CRICKETS, Nastie Band), is infused with indie-rock distortion and soaked in gay pop confidence while still maintaining an ac Read more

Presented by Five Nineteen.

Lineup

MAN ON MAN

Venue

Boston Music Room

178 Junction Rd, London N19 5QQ
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
250 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.