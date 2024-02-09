Top track

Furacão 2000 & Gaiola Das Popozudas - Agora Tô Solteira (Ao Vivo)

WE ARE FRIENDS - CARNIVAL PARTY

Rolling Stock
Fri, 9 Feb, 9:00 pm
PartyLondon
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

One Night Of Baile Funk, Afro, & Carnival Sounds to give you a taste of how We Are Friends represent Carnival Culture.

With The Finest Of Brazilian UK DJs; Blue Canariñho Gio & DJ Bani

Rio Carnival starts in brazil on the 9th so, it only made sense to re...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Jeremiah Asiamah.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
Lineup

Jeremiah Asiamah, Blue Canariñho

Venue

Rolling Stock

48 Kingsland Rd, London E2, UK
Doors open9:00 pm

