Nuria Vil (recital)

Café Torgal
Fri, 20 Oct, 8:00 pm
PlaybackOurense
€11.22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Recital de poesía da artista galega Nuria Vil.

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).

Organizado por Todomedre.

Café Torgal

Rúa Celso Emilio Ferreiro, 20, 32004 Ourense, Spain
Doors open8:00 pm

