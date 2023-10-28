DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Boo Haha: The Awakening

Chop Shop
Sat, 28 Oct, 1:00 pm
Food & drinkChicago
$67.62The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
It’s been over 8 years since Won Kim has put together an ensemble cast of ghouls and brewers in one place. A new cast of home brewers have risen and brewers from the past have come back to the site of the last boo haha massive to awaken your tastebuds into Read more

Presented by Chop Shop & Won Kim
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Chop Shop

2033 West North Avenue, Chicago, Illinois 60647, United States
Doors open1:00 pm

