DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
It’s been over 8 years since Won Kim has put together an ensemble cast of ghouls and brewers in one place. A new cast of home brewers have risen and brewers from the past have come back to the site of the last boo haha massive to awaken your tastebuds into
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.