Portals Presents: Thumpermonkey & The Display Team

Signature Brew Haggerston
Sat, 28 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£16The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Portals Presents a hometown show for the stunning prog hands of Thumpermonkey on their short UK tour, alonside those devilish souls in The Display Team.

Thumpermonkey mix elements of prog, art-rock, post-rock, depicting beautiful soundscapes with catchy m Read more

Presented by Portals.

Lineup

Civil Villains, The Display Team, Thumpermonkey

Venue

Signature Brew Haggerston

340 Acton Mews, London E8 4EA, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
150 capacity

