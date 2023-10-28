DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Portals Presents a hometown show for the stunning prog hands of Thumpermonkey on their short UK tour, alonside those devilish souls in The Display Team.
Thumpermonkey mix elements of prog, art-rock, post-rock, depicting beautiful soundscapes with catchy m
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.