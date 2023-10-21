DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Space Motion at Musica NYC

MUSICA NYC
Sat, 21 Oct, 10:00 pm
DJNew York
$29.36The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

MUSICA presents: SPACE MOTION, Saturday October 21st

Doors at 10pm. 21+ Valid ID required.

This is a 21+ event

Presented by Real Talent Management.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Space Motion

Venue

MUSICA NYC

637 W 50th St, New York, NY 10019, USA
Doors open10:00 pm

