Top track

aja monet - why my love?

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

aja monet

Kings Place (Hall Two)
Sun, 5 Nov, 6:30 pm
GigsLondon
£19.25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

aja monet - why my love?
Got a code?

About

aja monet’s poems are a work of gravity. A surrealist blues poet, storyteller, and organiser whose work moves constantly/. between origin and outcome, themes that at times centre around Black resistance, love and the inexhaustible quest for joy.

'Backed b Read more

Presented by Kings Place.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Aja Monet

Venue

Kings Place (Hall Two)

Kings Place, 90 York Way, London N1 9GU, UK
Open in maps
Doors open6:30 pm
200 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.