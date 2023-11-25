DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Propulsé sur le devant de la scène du rap français depuis quelques années, Zola a une identité très marquée : flow à l’américaine, maîtrise de la trap et mélodies ultra soignées. Fin 2022, l’artiste originaire d’Evry se place en tête du top single pendant...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.