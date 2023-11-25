Top track

Zola - Amber

Zola

Zénith Nantes Métropole
Sat, 25 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsNantes
From €39The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Propulsé sur le devant de la scène du rap français depuis quelques années, Zola a une identité très marquée : flow à l’américaine, maîtrise de la trap et mélodies ultra soignées. Fin 2022, l’artiste originaire d’Evry se place en tête du top single pendant...

Présenté par Arachnée Production.
Lineup

Zola

Venue

Zénith Nantes Métropole

Bd du Zénith, 44800 Saint-Herblain, France
Doors open6:30 pm

