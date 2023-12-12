Top track

Corine - Bouge Bouge

Corine

La Cigale
Tue, 12 Dec, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€35

Top track

About

Corine saison 2 est à la fois, comme l'écrivait Verlaine (et Mylène Farmer) « ni tout à fait la même, ni tout à fait une autre ». Avec son nouvel album R (mars 2023) Corine se réinvente. La diva étincelante qui s'appuyait sur la disco-pop des années 80 et Read more

Présenté par Caramba Culture Live.

Lineup

Corine

Venue

La Cigale

120 Boulevard de Rochechouart, 75018 Paris, France
Doors open7:30 pm

