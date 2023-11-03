Top track

Useless Pride Fest Nantes 2023

Le Ferrailleur
Fri, 3 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsNantes
€14.77The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Alea Jacta Est - From Silence I Rise
About

USELESS PRIDE FEST 2023

Informations à venir.

Entrée autorisée aux plus de 18 ans et mineurs accompagnés.

Présenté par Useless Pride Records.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Alea Jacta Est

Venue

Le Ferrailleur

21 Quai des Antilles, 44200 Nantes, France
Doors open8:00 pm

