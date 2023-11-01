DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Varietease Burlesque & Variety Show

El Cid
Wed, 1 Nov, 7:15 pm
TheatreLos Angeles
From $17The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Rough week, and it’s not even Friday…

Get saucy and silly with Booty Burlesque every first Wednesday of the month for Varietease, a burlesque & variety dinner show at El Cid Sunset!

Each show is different with strip tease, pole dance, circus arts, comedi Read more

BootyBurlesque
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Venue

El Cid

4212 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90029, USA
Doors open7:15 pm

