JONNY5 & Fergy53

Technikum
Sun, 5 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsMünchen
€28.56The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Jonny5 & Fergy53 kommen ins Technikum nach München für die Sportrecords Tour 2023.

Dies ist eine Veranstaltung ab 14 Jahren

Präsentiert von Muffathalle Betriebs GmbH.

Venue

Technikum

Speicherstraße 26, 81671 München, Germany
Doors open7:00 pm

