DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

UKG Brunch

The Steel Yard
Sat, 4 Nov, 12:00 pm
DJLondon
From £16.80The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

The Original UKG Brunch

Bottomless brunch at UKG Brunch will transform any grey London day into an unforgettable mix of finger-licking brunch, the biggest tunes from the best UKG DJs & MCs, and rum punch to wash it all down.

The bottomless wings are prov Read more

Presented by London Brunch Ltd.

Venue

The Steel Yard

13-16 Allhallows Ln, London EC4R 3UL
Open in maps
Doors open11:30 am
800 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.