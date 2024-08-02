Top track

Cloud X Festival 2024

Crystal Palace Bowl
Fri, 2 Aug, 1:30 pm
GigsLondon
About

London’s leading independent festival for R&B, Soul & Alt Rap is back for its 4th edition this summer. And we're bigger, more beautiful & more South London than ever! WHO WE ARE?

Glastonbury with a dose of melanin. Mandem, Galdem, Demdem, open to all. A f...

This is a 16+ event
Presented by Cloud X, South Facing & Soundcrash
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Crystal Palace Bowl

Terrace Straight, Crystal Palace, SE19 2GA
Doors open1:30 pm

