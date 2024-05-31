DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
We're kicking off summer on May 31st with a collab show between NYC collective, Somatek and Seattle based record label, StoryTime. Expect a variety of underground talent blending multiple genres across two stages: house/techno (inside) and bass/trap (backy...
