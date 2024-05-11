DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Afrocosmico feat Sadar Bahar

Spazio Murat
Sat, 11 May, 8:30 pm
DJBari
€18The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Afrocosmico feat. Sadar Bahar

Afrocosmico - Club Culture e Controcultura ritorna Sabato 11 Maggio con un ospite d'eccezione, il dj dei dj - come dice Theo Parrish - il grandissimo Sadar Bahar. Insieme a lui Nicola Conte e Cloud Danko

Digger per scelta di...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Spazio Murat.
Lineup

Sadar Bahar, Nicola Conte, Cloud Danko

Venue

Spazio Murat

Piazza del Ferrarese, Piazza del Ferrarese, Bari, Bari 70122, Italy
Doors open8:30 pm

