June Freedom - Say Salud

June Freedom

Baby's All Right
Sat, 1 Jun, 7:00 pm
GigsNew York
From $37.70

About June Freedom

June Freedom is Cape Verde's leading breakthrough Afropop artist. His sound blends sounds from alt-Pop, Worldbeat, Zouk, Kizomba, Hip-Hop, and Afrosoul together. Refusing to compromise his cultural diversity, June expresses his artistry in English, Portug*** Read more

Event information

June Freedom's first ever performance in NYC is an intimate concert in Brooklyn, on the first day of June. The Cape Verdean artist, backed by a full band, will take you on a multicultural journey as he performs songs from his vast catalog which includes so...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Furtado Global.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

146 Broadway, Brooklyn, NY 11211, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

