June Freedom is Cape Verde's leading breakthrough Afropop artist. His sound blends sounds from alt-Pop, Worldbeat, Zouk, Kizomba, Hip-Hop, and Afrosoul together. Refusing to compromise his cultural diversity, June expresses his artistry in English, Portug***
June Freedom's first ever performance in NYC is an intimate concert in Brooklyn, on the first day of June. The Cape Verdean artist, backed by a full band, will take you on a multicultural journey as he performs songs from his vast catalog which includes so...
