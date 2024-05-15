DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Kinrose

Songbyrd
Wed, 15 May, 7:00 pm
GigsWashington D.C.
$15.45
About

  • Kinrose 

Hailing from the DMV, Kinrose embodies everything that makes the region a budding hotbed of rising hip-hop names to know. His debut EP easygrowing saw critical acclaim and announced Kinrose as a rising star in alternative hip-hop. Sophomore EP...

This is an all ages event
Presented by Songbyrd.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Dre Wave$

Venue

Songbyrd

540 Penn St NE, Washington, DC 20002, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

