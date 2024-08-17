DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Reggaeton on the Roof - Latin & Reggaeton

Lost in Paradise Rooftop
Sat, 17 Aug, 10:30 pm
PartyNew York
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
NO BS! Just Perreo!

No lo pienses dos veces!

Follow us for MORE ! @PERREOPARRTY

Music by:

DJ Smooth

Manny

Meet new people, and dance all night long! We play Latin Current Pop Hits & Throwbacks, Salsa, Meren...

This is a 21+ event (no photos of ID accepted).
Presented by Perreo Parrty, Crust Nation & Vida Moderna.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Lost in Paradise Rooftop

11-01 43rd Avenue, Long Island City, New York 11101, United States
Doors open10:30 pm

