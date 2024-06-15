Top track

Here To There

Tal Fussman & Guests by Gray Area

H0l0
Sat, 15 Jun, 10:00 pm
GigsNew York
From $19.52The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Tal Fussman grew up in a quaint coastal town approximately 30 minutes away from Tel Aviv. During his childhood, he developed a passion for music, mastering both the guitar and drums. His journey into the realm of music began in his early teens when he star...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Gray Area.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Tal Fussman

Venue

H0l0

1090 Wyckoff Ave, Queens, NY 11385, USA
Doors open10:00 pm

