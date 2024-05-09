DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
A new music night celebrating queer women, non-binary and trans artists at the gorgeous Bar Doña in Stoke Newington.
Lineup:
Holly Blair - All the way from LA, multi-instrumentalist, songwriter Holly Blair creates cinematic alt-pop exploring the inherent...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.