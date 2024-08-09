Top track

Bassolino - Città Futura

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Bloc Fest - Pass

Museo dell'Uomo e della Natura
9 Aug - 12 Aug
GigsTortorella
€10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Bassolino - Città Futura
Got a code?

About

BLOC Fest ritorna, dal 9 all'11 agosto 2024, in Cilento. Sonorità groove, funk, afrobeat, racconti del territorio e tradizioni locali, vi accompagneranno alla scoperta del meraviglioso borgo di Tortorella e del suggestivo anfiteatro MUN – Museo dell'Uomo e...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Associazione Culturale Faro.

Lineup

1
Benny Benassi, Whodamanny, System Olympia and 1 more

Venue

Museo dell'Uomo e della Natura

Contrada Caselle Soprane, 84030 Località Scaletto, Tortorella SA, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.