Rhythm Labs x First Contact: Baraka & Benwal

Venue MOT Unit 18
Sat, 16 Nov, 11:00 pm
£11.30The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

We team up with forward thinking Liverpool based promoter, First Contact to bring you a night of proggy house, trance, and more with Baraka & Benwal

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Rhythm Labs.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Baraka, Benal

Venue

Venue MOT Unit 18

Venue MOT Unit 18, Orion Business Centre, Surrey Canal Rd, London SE14 5RT, UK
Doors open11:00 pm

