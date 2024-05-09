DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

La scelta

Zō Centro Culture Contemporanee
Thu, 9 May, 9:00 pm
TheatreCatania
€12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
LA SCELTA, progetto di Roger Bernat, una produzione Qui e Ora

Con la drammaturgia di Roberto Fratini e Marie-Klara González

Ne LA SCELTA il pubblico prende il posto della direzione artistica del teatro per affrontare il difficile compito di scegliere.

D...

Tutte le età
Presentato da Associazione Culturale Zo

Zō Centro Culture Contemporanee

Piazzale Asia, Viale Africa, 95129 Catania CT, Italy
Doors open9:00 pm

