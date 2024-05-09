DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
LA SCELTA, progetto di Roger Bernat, una produzione Qui e Ora
Con la drammaturgia di Roberto Fratini e Marie-Klara González
Ne LA SCELTA il pubblico prende il posto della direzione artistica del teatro per affrontare il difficile compito di scegliere.
