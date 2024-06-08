DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

I Promessi Sposi - FringeMI

Spazio Polline
Sat, 8 Jun, 7:30 pm
TheatreMilano
Free
Omicidi, pestilenze, rapimenti e segreti inconfessabili accompagnano le tumultuose vicende di due innamorati: ci sono tutti gli ingredienti per una serie tv fatta a teatro.

Carlo Decio porta in scena i “Promessi Sposi” di Alessandro Manzoni e lo trasforma...

Presentato da Spazio Polline.

Spazio Polline

stazione di Milano Villapizzone, Via Arnaldo Fusinato, Milano, città metropolitana di Milano 20156, Italia
Doors open7:00 pm

