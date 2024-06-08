DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

FringeMi: Viva Sara Viva

Biblioteca di Baggio
Sat, 8 Jun, 9:00 pm
TheatreMilano
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Testo e Regia: Claudia Fontana

Con Claudia Fontana

Durata: 60 min.

Certo non tutte le donne vengono uccise, qualcuna riesce a salvarsi, ma è una reale salvezza quella che porta a non morire, o sarà una sopravvivenza, costellata di paura?

L’ennesima sto...

Questo è un evento 14+
Presentato da Equa Cooperativa Sociale.

Via Pistoia 10, 20153 Milano città metropolitana di Milano, Italia
Doors open7:30 pm

