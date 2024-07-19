Top track

White Isle Memories

Michael Sebastian: 'Move' EP Launch Party

The Jago
Fri, 19 Jul, 7:00 pm
About

Michael Sebastian creates Live Dance Music, with has the structure of electronic; the freedom of jazz, and the depth of world.

A South African in London, Sebastian has a strong presence in the city with recent headline shows at EartH Hackney & Colour Fact...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Woodburner.
Lineup

Michael Sebastian

Venue

The Jago

440 Kingsland Road, Hackney, London, E8 4AA, United Kingdom
Doors open7:00 pm

