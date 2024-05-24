Top track

Kampire & Friends: Moonshine Collective + SNO

The Jazz Cafe
Fri, 24 May, 10:30 pm
DJLondon
From £11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

After multiple explosive sell-out shows in our home (and beyond), the icon Kampire is back for the first time since 2020...

The Nyege Nyege member brings the best of Ugandan party culture to London. She has been at the heart of Uganda's bubbling dance mus...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Jazz Cafe.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

1
Kampire, Vanyfox, SNO and 1 more

Venue

The Jazz Cafe

5 Parkway, London NW1 7PG
Doors open10:30 pm
475 capacity

