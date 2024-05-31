DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Big Heart, Geanies, Wolfe., Lizzy Donzis, Nice Marmot

The Mint
Fri, 31 May, 6:45 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$13.39The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Big Heart is a Desert Rock band inspired by the work of Josh Homme, Dave Grohl and friends.

Geanies, an electrifying, blues-influenced alt-rock band, released the debut EP, Can’t See The Sun, in June 2023 via Mule Kick Records. The Venice, California band...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by The Mint.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

1
Geanies, Wolfe., Lizzy Donzis and 1 more

Venue

The Mint

6010 W Pico Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90035, USA
Open in maps
Doors open6:45 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.