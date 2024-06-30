Top track

Barbara Boeing - Brigada

Combo x Spicy x TUM present Barbara Boeing

Combo Torino
Sun, 30 Jun, 4:00 pm
GigsTorino
€11.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Combo, Spicy Sunday and TUM are pleased to present a not to be missed outdoor season.

BIO

Bárbara Boeing is considered one of the leading names in the Brazilian independent electronic music scene. For over 10 years, the Curitiba-born DJ has explored diff...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Combo.

Lineup

Bárbara Boeing

Venue

Combo Torino

Corso Regina Margherita, 128, 10152 Torino TO, Italy
Doors open4:00 pm

