Top track

Shandon - Punk Rock Show (feat. Metius & Andrea Rock)

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Ska Punk Rock Fest Shandon+LSDPeter Punk+Varlene

Legend Club
Fri, 25 Oct, 9:00 pm
GigsMilano
€18The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Shandon - Punk Rock Show (feat. Metius & Andrea Rock)
Got a code?

About

PUNK SKA ROCK FEST, DA NON PERDERE PER TUTTI GLI AMANTI DEL GENERE

CI Vediamo per l'unica data a Milanese degli SHANDON

il 25 OTTOBRE al Legend Club di Milano

Gli SHANDON 30 compiono 30 e lo fanno alla grande per i loro Fans vecchi e Nuovi

30 years on...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Peperoncino salento food srl.

Lineup

Shandon, Peter Punk, Varlene

Venue

Legend Club

Viale Enrico Fermi, 98, 20161 Milano MI, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.