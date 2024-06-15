Top track

FLESH FED

SCALP w/ Clique, Auditory Anguish, The Hate

The Divebar
Sat, 15 Jun, 8:00 pm
GigsLas Vegas
From $13.91The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

SCALP take over The Divebar Saturday June 15th with Clique, Auditory Anguish and The Hate!

"The Southern California outfit absolutely slays, spewing forth elements of power violence, death metal, hardcore, and sludge in a truly terrifying way." - NO ECHO

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Pulsar Presents.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Scalp

Venue

The Divebar

4110 South Maryland Parkway, Las Vegas, Nevada 89119, United States
Doors open8:00 pm

