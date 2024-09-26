DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Plants Play Orchestra (Guest: Saturnino)

Ex Macello
Thu, 26 Sept, 9:30 pm
GigsMilano
From €15
About

Plants Play Orchestra - Summer in Milan 2024

Un vero e proprio concerto con interpreti eccezionali: delle piante che generano musica dal vivo grazie a dispositivi che traducono la loro variazione elettrica in note musicali. Conduce questo fantastico viagg...

Tutte le età
Presentato da KineticVibe & Greenforlife

Lineup

Venue

Ex Macello

Viale Molise 62, 20137 Milano città metropolitana di Milano, Italia
Doors open6:00 pm

