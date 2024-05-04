DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Big Shapes Trio, The Stubbs Project

Healing Force of the Universe
Sat, 4 May, 8:00 pm
GigsPasadena
Selling fast
$17The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

If y'all ain't know you may need to get out of the house. These players are all students of the jazz game and collaborate in various configurations across Los Angeles, each bringing their unique strengths to the stage. Stoked to welcome back Dave Harringto...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Healing Force of the Universe.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

4
Dave Harrington, Matt Stubbs, Nicole McCabe and 4 more

Venue

Healing Force of the Universe

1200 East Walnut Street, Pasadena, California 91106, United States
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.