DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Sid The Cat Presents
Golf Alpha Bravo
7/25/2024 at Permanent Records Roadhouse
Inside Show.
21+
Golf Alpha Bravo are an Indie Surf Rock trio from Los Angeles California formed in 2020 led by singer/guitarist Gab Winterfield.
Golf Alpha Bravo, often s...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.